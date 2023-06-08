Independent Budget Office data reveals NYPD is down 1,200 members from 2022, and 3,000 from 2019

NEW YORK -- New data obtained by CBS2 shows the number of officers on the NYPD payroll is still steadily declining, despite the department's efforts to recruit more.

Investigative reporter Tim McNicholas obtained the numbers and breaks it all down.

Right now, there are about 1,200 fewer active NYPD members on the payroll than there were this time last year, and there are about 3,000 fewer than in June of 2019, according to the city's Independent Budget Office.

Major felonies, on the other hand, are up compared to 2019.

Andre Thomas can never dance or laugh with Jayden Goodridge again. Thomas is a basketball coach and Goodridge was one of his former players.

"Aw man, he was a great kid, always smiling," Thomas said.

Detectives suspect this shooter mistook the 21-year-old Goodridge and his friends for rival gang members back in November. Thomas said he has one idea for what might help solve the murder.

"If there were more detectives out there, because more people wanna get involved and try and see what's really going on, and try and solve cases, like this, not just with Jayden, but other kids as well and other situation that's going on out there," Thomas said.

The NYPD's official headcount for all ranks is currently at about 33,900 members, which is higher than the Independent Budget Office's total, as it includes members on unpaid leave.

One reason that headcount has dropped over the last few years is because in 2020, the City Council voted to cancel some planned hirings.

However, the current NYPD headcount is about 1,100 below the current budgeted amount of 35,000 members.

Paul DiGiacomo is president of the detectives union he has never seen detectives leaving at the rate they are now. He's urging the NYPD to promote more detectives to higher-ranking detective positions to encourage them to stay.

"The anti-police sentiment out there caused a lot of experienced detectives, they retired and left and moved on to different professions," DiGiacomo said.

Now, retirement walkouts are becoming even more bittersweet for the NYPD, as more members left last year than any year since 2002, according to data from the Police Pension Fund.

When it comes to recruitment efforts, the department sent CBS2 an email acknowledging, "...recent events outside of the department continue to present challenges."

The NYPD said its new tentative labor contract with the Police Benevolent Association will help with recruitment, and "a recent Academy class of over 400 recently started their training."

Mike Alcazar is an adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

"I'm a retired NYPD Detective. When I came on in 1989, I think we started off with, memory serves, about 2,100 recruits," Alcazar said.

Over the past few months, the NYPD has said major felonies are down compared to the high numbers of last year and clearance rates for murders have improved over the last few years.

The PBA is calling this a staffing crisis and says the NYPD must do more to fix it.