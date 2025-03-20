Queens family struggles to recoup tax refund checks they say were stolen from the mail

Tax refund checks stolen from Queens mother and daughter, and later cashed

Tax refund checks stolen from Queens mother and daughter, and later cashed

Tax refund checks stolen from Queens mother and daughter, and later cashed

Tax season can bring added exposure to fraud.

A mother and daughter in Little Neck, Queens say it happened to them when their tax refunds were stolen and cashed by someone else.

Tips on when and how to file

Megan Cox is a staff attorney at the Federal Trade Commission's Bureau of Consumer Protection, which monitors trends in tax identity theft. She recommends taxpayers file early, be aware of scammers posing as the IRS by phone, and visit the FTC website should they become victims of fraud.

"The data book for 2024 just came out, and in that, we had just under 55,000 complaints," she said.

Donald Sarcone, CPA and managing partner at DeSantis, Kiefer, Shall, & Sarcone, LLP, says envelopes containing checks from the U.S. Department of the Treasury are easily recognized and snatched out of the mail. He is advising all clients to file electronically and use direct deposit.

"It's something that we see happening so much now over the last few years," he said.

According to the National Taxpayer Advocate annual report to Congress, IRS agents answered just 31% of phone calls in 2024. Some advocates fear service could get worse amid sweeping job cuts proposed by the White House.

The IRS declined to answer CBS New York's questions but encouraged potential victims to access the "Where's My Refund" tool at IRS.gov.

"Our checks were stolen"

For Rowena Rico and her daughter, Janeen, the nightmare began last year when their tax refunds, expected by mail, never arrived.

"For me, it's around $3,000. My daughter, it's around $2,000. So, it's a lot. It's hard-earned money," Rowena Rico said.

Rowena works nights as a sleep technician, and her daughter is a new nurse receiving her first paychecks. They're supporting Rowena's mother in the Philippines living with dementia.

"Our checks were stolen," Rowena Rico said.

They say the IRS confirmed the checks were cashed with forged signatures. Then came the red tape. They say they were shuffled from IRS office to office, spending hours on the phone seeking answers.

"It takes forever to get a hold of a real person when you call them," Janeen Rico said.

The Rico family says the IRS offered new checks, which they also never received. They said they are switching to direct deposit this tax season as they continue to fight for a resolution.

"It's so difficult to work nights, and then, it's just that I need that money for the meds of my mom," Rowena Rico said.

You can email Elle with Queens story ideas by CLICKING HERE.