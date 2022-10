In-person early voting begins in New York and New Jersey

In-person early voting begins in New York and New Jersey

NEW YORK - In-person early voting gets underway Saturday in New York and New Jersey.

Early voting runs through Sunday, Nov. 6th, leading up to Election Day on Nov. 8th.

Connecticut does not offer in-person early voting.

