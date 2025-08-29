Immigration raids are coming to New York City, Trump official says. Here's how local leaders are responding.

The Trump administration is zeroing in on New York City and others with sanctuary laws, like Chicago and Los Angeles, as it plans to ramp up immigration enforcement operations after Labor Day.

Tom Homan, the White House border czar, issued the warning that New York City is in the crosshairs after President Trump's federal takeover of policing in Washington, D.C., which also includes efforts to arrest undocumented immigrants.

White House official says more ICE operations are coming to NYC

Homan made it clear that cities like New York will be targeted next as the federal government prepares for a new wave of immigration roundups.

"You're gonna see a ramp up of operations in New York. You're gonna see a ramp up of operations continue in LA and, you know, Portland, Seattle," he said.

New York's sanctuary city laws allow only limited cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in cases that involve people convicted of crimes.

"All these sanctuary cities that refuse to work with ICE, where we know public safety threats are being released every day into this country, especially those cities, we're gonna address that. We don't have that problem in Texas and Florida where all the sheriffs are working with us," Homan said.

NYC mayor and New York governor's office respond

New Yorkers are all too familiar with the stories of masked immigration agents lurking in the halls of immigration courts to arrest asylum seekers reporting for regularly scheduled hearings, especially after City Comptroller Brad Lander's arrest outside a hearing in June.

Mayor Eric Adams called on ICE to stop the practice and has tried to work with Homan within the boundaries of the law.

"Our message is clear, and it always has been clear. We do not coordinate in any way with civil enforcement. If their ramping up is dealing with going after dangerous, dangerous offenders and those who commit violent crimes, the NYPD and our partners, we're going to coordinate anything that's dealing with violence," Adams said.

"Governor [Kathy] Hochul has been clear: New York State consistently works with federal law enforcement to crack down on gang members or violent criminals, but we will never support cruel actions that target those individuals who are contributing to society or tear families apart," said Matt Janiszewski, a spokesperson for the governor.

It was not immediately clear what the next immigration enforcement operation would look like or how many people ICE agents might have in their sights.