Trump preparing major immigration enforcement operations in Chicago next week similar to LA, DHS sources say

The Trump administration is preparing to launch major immigration enforcement operations in Chicago next week employing tactics that sparked protests in Los Angeles, sources tell CBS News.

Two senior DHS officials confirmed the administration is preparing to expand immigration arrest operations mirroring the activations in Los Angeles in the spring.

The operations could start as soon as Sept. 5, the sources said.

The operations in Los Angeles included armored vehicles, tactical gear and weaponry. Sources say the same tactics are expected to be deployed in Chicago.

In June, Trump deployed the National Guard to Los Angeles amid massive protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions there. At the time, Chicago officials said they were told the president was sending ICE tactical units to Chicago as well.

Chief of Staff Cristina Pacione-Zayas said at the time that the city had received word the tactical teams were given 48-hour notice to "stand by and be ready to deploy."

But those tactical units never materialized in the city. It was not immediately clear if this immigration operation is part of that apparently stunted immigration enforcement effort or a separate operation.

Sources said these plans are separate from President Trump's push in recent weeks to deploy the National Guard to Chicago to fight city crime. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson have forcefully pushed back against those plans, with Pritzker warning Trump earlier this week, "Mr. President, do not come to Chicago. You are neither wanted here, nor needed here."

CBS News Chicago reported the Department of Homeland Security has been in talks with administrators at Naval Sation Great Lakes over infrastructure and logistical help for ICE staff assisting with immigration efforts in the Chicago area. It was not immediately clear if those discussions were prompted by planned escalations of immigration enforcement.

Gov. Pritzker said he has not been contacted by the Trump administration at all, nor has anyone in his administration.

"They're just looking to invade the city of Chicago, not coordinate with law enforcement," he said at an event Thursday.

Mayor Johnson said he has heard the reports in the news about the operation, but he nor his office has had any direct communication from the federal government.

The Department of Homeland Security released a statement, saying, "President Trump has been clear: we are going to make our streets and cities safe again. Across the country, DHS law enforcement are arresting and removing the worst of worst including gang members, murderers, pedophiles, and rapists that have terrorized American communities. Under Secretary Noem, ICE and CBP are working overtime to deliver on the American people's mandate to arrest and deport criminal illegal aliens and make America safe again."

