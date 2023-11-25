Police seek 3 accused of throwing ice at train conductor in Queens

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for three people accused of throwing ice at an MTA train conductor.

It happened on Nov. 18 around 2 p.m.

Investigators say the trio hit the worker in the face with the ice near the Woodhaven Boulevard station in Queens.

The conductor, a 49-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

According to an internal MTA security report obtained by CBS New York, 110 transit workers were assaulted in the first eight months of 2023. That's a 39% increase over the same period last year.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.