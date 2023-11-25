Watch CBS News
Local News

Police seek 3 accused of throwing ice at train conductor in Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for three people accused of throwing ice at an MTA train conductor.

It happened  on Nov. 18 around 2 p.m.

Investigators say the trio hit the worker in the face with the ice near the Woodhaven Boulevard station in Queens.

The conductor, a 49-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

According to an internal MTA security report obtained by CBS New York, 110 transit workers were assaulted in the first eight months of 2023. That's a 39% increase over the same period last year.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 25, 2023 / 9:28 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.