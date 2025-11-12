Masked federal agents detain man in Upper Manhattan, creating fear in immigrant communities

There are growing concerns in one New York City neighborhood after a man was forcibly taken into custody by federal agents wearing face coverings on Wednesday morning.

The enforcement in Upper Manhattan happened in front of families and small business owners, prompting officials to say there's now a heightened sense of fear in the immigrant community.

Here's what witnesses say happened

The raid took place at the corner of West 157th Street and Broadway -- a busy area in Washington Heights. Screams were heard from the man being detained, followed by people shouting at the federal agents to "Show your faces!"

It's still unclear why the man was detained.

"There was a group of Homeland Security agents trying to wrench a guy out of a black car," said resident Peter Green, who was walking his family to the train station.

He said the unfolding chaos was a must-film moment.

"It's a traumatic, violent experience to watch. I can only imagine what it was like for the guy being pulled out of his car," Green said.

The enforcement comes in the wake of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation just last month on Canal Street, where vendors were taken into custody by agents wearing face coverings.

"We have federal law enforcement agents coming and seizing people in the streets in a show of force. [It] is disturbing because to ordinary citizens walking down the street it's not at all clear why there's a necessity for such large amounts of violence," Green said.

Detainment sends "chilling effect to the immigrant community"

City Councilmember Shaun Abreu, who represents residents in Washington Heights, is calling what happened Wednesday a despicable pattern of intimidation by the current federal administration.

"To see an individual to be detained by federal authorities sends a chilling effect to the immigrant community," Abreu said. "Our biggest fear is that this individual is just detained by being perceived as an immigrant."

Abreu said his office is providing know-your-rights sessions and free access to immigration attorneys for anyone in the district who needs it.

CBS News New York reached out to ICE and the Department of Homeland Security several times, and is still waiting for more information.