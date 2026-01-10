Anti-ICE demonstrations continue in NYC in wake of Minneapolis shooting

Demonstrations continue across the United States in the wake of the shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis, who was killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent Wednesday.

At least 100 demonstrators gathered in New York City's Federal Plaza in the rain Saturday afternoon to condemn the shooting, calling for justice for Good's family and the abolishment of ICE.

"It's really heartbreaking"

Protesters marched around the ICE Field Office and Immigration Court at 26 Federal Plaza, chanting, "No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here."

Among the demonstrators were Paige Francis and Rosalinda Romporto, who moved to New York from Minneapolis last summer.

"It's really heartbreaking what's happened and really hard to watch what's happening in our community back at home," Francis said.

They said they were horrified to hear about the shooting, adding Good's death is tearing apart what Francis describes as a tightknit city.

"Very community-oriented. Everyone really cares about each other," she said. "Not just in that neighborhood, but Minneapolis as a whole, which is why we're seeing such a response there right now."

"We have to make it clear that we will step up and fight back"

Samantha Fujikawa said she organized Saturday's rally out of anger over Good's death, renewing calls to abolish ICE.

"These guys are not our friends. They are our enemies, and we have to make it clear that we will step up and fight back," Fujikawa said.

Protesters were also keeping Good's young children in mind.

"We're sending love," Romporto said. "And ICE is not up to good in that community, so we're here to register that complaint."

"I hope everybody in Minneapolis and their families [are] OK, and just a message to everybody who doesn't see what's happening, this could happen to anybody," demonstrator Isaiah Billings said.