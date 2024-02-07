ICE arrests of 4 migrants in Phoenix not related to NYPD Times Square attack, Manhattan DA's Office says

NEW YORK -- There is new information in last month's group attack on two members of the NYPD in Times Square.

As investigators continue their search for seven of the 13 suspects involved, Immigration and Customs Enforcement claims agents arrested four of them in Arizona. However, there is a disagreement over whether those men were involved in the Jan. 27 assault.

ICE officials said the four suspects were arrested Monday while on a bus traveling from El Paso, Texas to the Greyhound bus station in Phoenix. The officials said those arrested were part of the group accused of attacking the NYPD officers in front of a migrant shelter in Manhattan.

"The Manhattan D.A.'s Office was informed yesterday by HSI that the four individuals they took into custody were not affiliated with the New York City investigation. To date, we have not received any indication from federal authorities that they have detained anyone related to our case," the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said,

Additionally, a police source told CBS New York the information coming out of Phoenix has not yet been verified, and that migrants are constantly swapping out identifications.

Another source said the NYPD never asked the feds to do this, and that the arrests were initiated by Customs and Border Patrol.

In the Times Square case, police sources say four of the six suspects who were arrested and released boarded a bus for the Mexican border, but the Manhattan DA's Office said there is no evidence of that, although it is investigating the allegations.

Gov. Kathy Hochul expressed outrage over the matter.

"That was an abhorrent act and anyone who thinks they should've been let loose, I have a big disagreement with," Hochul said on the MSNBC program Morning Joe on Tuesday. "I worked hard to change the bail laws in New York state. Those crimes were bail-eligible."

On Tuesday afternoon, one of the suspects appeared in court and is the only one being held on Rikers Island. The others that have been charged are due back in court later this month.