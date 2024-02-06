4 suspects in Times Square attack on NYPD officers arrested in Arizona

NEW YORK -- CBS New York has confirmed that four suspects in the January attack on two NYPD officers in Times Square were arrested in Arizona on Monday.

In a statement, Yasmeen Pitts O'Keefe with United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement said:

"On Feb. 5, special agents with Homeland Security Investigations, Enforcement and Removal Operations and U. S. Border Patrol apprehended four individuals on a bus who were travelling to the Phoenix Greyhound Bus Station from El Paso, Texas. The subjects were believed to be fleeing the state of New York from their suspected involvement in a coordinated assault on multiple New York City Police Department (NYPD) Officers. "On Feb. 6, the four individuals were transferred to the custody of ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) to be processed for immigration violations."

The four suspects had been charged and released without bail in connection to the Jan. 27 attack.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows two officers being attacked by a group of individuals outside a migrant shelter on West 42nd Street while they try to take someone into custody.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has said he did not request bail for those suspects because it wasn't clear the exact role each played in the attack. The DA's office says they're working closely with the NYPD to make positive identifications and build their case.

Tuesday, a grand jury indicted 24-year-old Yohenry Brito, who is accused of instigating the attack by fighting with officers as they tried to arrest him. He will be arraigned in March.

A total of 13 people are believed to have been involved in the attack. Brito is the only suspect being held on Rikers Island.

Five other suspects were arrested and released, including the four who were caught in Arizona.