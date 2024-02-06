Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg expected to present more evidence on suspects to grand jury in NYPD Times Square attack

Only suspect held on bail in NYPD Times Square attack to appear in court on Tuesday.

NEW YORK -- One of the men accused of assaulting two members of the NYPD in Times Square is expected to be back in court on Tuesday.

Police believe Yohenry Brito is one of 13 migrants that were involved in the attack back on Jan. 27. The 24-year-old is the only suspect who was held on bail -- $15,000 cash.

Later Tuesday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg plans to present more evidence to a grand jury that could lead to indictments for him and additional suspects in the case.

Bragg said the suspect seen on video wearing yellow and fighting with officers as they tried to apprehend him is Brito. For almost a week he has been held on cash bail for the Times Square assault.

The DA said Brito was previously convicted of disorderly conduct, and there was a bench warrant for his arrest in two additional open cases.

Five others that were charged in the Times Square attack have been released, and most of them, police sources say, boarded a bus toward Mexico.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday expressed disappointment that they were released on their own recognizance.

"That was an abhorrent act and anyone who thinks they should've been let loose, I have a big disagreement with," Hochul said on the MSNBC program Morning Joe. "A number of them, we think, went on a bus. They were freed because no bail was posted. I worked hard to change the bail laws in New York state. Those crimes were bail-eligible."

Hochul struck a much different tone than Mayor Eric Adams, who on Monday backed up the DA's decision not to request bail.

"You can easily bring someone to justice, but you have to complete the task of making sure the evidence is right so they can be held accountable for their actions," Adams said.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said the investigation is ongoing.

"We believe some of the people that participated in that may have gang ties to Venezuela. That's based on social media, tattoos and statements made while in custody," Kenny said.

Immigrant advocacy groups have been calling on the NYPD to release body camera video from the assault. In a statement, the group Make the Road New York said, "All New Yorkers deserve due process, regardless of their zip code, race, or when they arrived here. It is deeply irresponsible for anyone to use one incident to vilify immigrant communities and try to roll-back common-sense policies that have kept New Yorkers safe."

The NYPD has not said if it will release body camera footage.

The next court date for the other suspects arrested is scheduled for Feb. 20.