Surveillance video shows group of men attacking NYPD officers; 5 arrested

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for men who were caught on camera beating NYPD officers in Times Square.

It happened in the heart of Times Square on Saturday night.

Surveillance video was taken in front of a migrant shelter at 220 West 42nd St. Police say officers were trying to disburse a disorderly crowd.

A second clip then shows police apparently trying to take someone into custody. At that point, police say the officers were attacked by a group of men. A lieutenant and an officer from the Midtown South Precinct were kicked and pummeled. One suffered a laceration to the face.

Police arrested five people but say four others, seen on the video, got away, and they want the public's help in trying to find them. The five who were arrested were charged with felony assault. Police say the individuals are migrants who reside at various shelters in the city.

At least two witnesses who spoke to CBS New York on Tuesday said they had no idea what triggered the assault. They say they quickly ran away because they feared for their own safety.

The first four who were arrested and charged had a court appearance and were released. They have another court date in March.

The fifth arrest was just made Tuesday.

In a statement, the Police Benevolent Association president said that attacks on police officers are becoming an epidemic and the reason is what he calls "revolving door justice."