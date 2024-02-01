Seven arrested in attack on NYPD officers near migrant shelter in Times Square

2 more arrested in attack on police in Times Square

NEW YORK -- Two more suspects are under arrest Thursday for allegedly attacking two NYPD officers outside a migrant center in Times Square.

So far, police have arrested seven of the 12 suspects accused in the attack on Jan. 27, but NYPD officials have blasted the Manhattan District Attorney's Office after some were set free on bail.

Surveillance video showed a group of men assaulting officers in front of a migrant center on West 42nd Street, police said.

The video appeared to show two officers in a struggle with a man wearing yellow, followed by a barrage of people taking turns punching and kicking a lieutenant and another officer.

"You want to know why our cops are getting assaulted? There's no consequences and we must change this," said NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell.

The Manhattan DA's Office said it needs more time to review surveillance video and talk to more witnesses to assess each suspect's role in the attack.

"Violence against police officers is never acceptable. It is paramount that we conclusively identify each defendant and specify each participant's role in the incident," a spokesperson for Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg said.

The NYPD said many of the men involved were 19 to 24-year-old migrants staying at city shelters.

Gov. Kathy Hochul joined the chorus of displeased voices and weighed in on whether the suspects should be deported.

"I think that's absolutely something that should be looked at. I mean, if someone commits a crime against a police officer in the state of New York, and they're not here legally, definitely worth checking into," said Hochul.

Bragg's office said the five suspects released without bail face up to seven years in prison. The second degree assault charge is a felony.