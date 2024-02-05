Lawmakers want New York City to reverse laws blocking cooperation with ICE

New York lawmakers want city to cooperate with ICE

NEW YORK -- A bipartisan group of lawmakers from New York City is calling for laws that limit the city's cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to be reversed.

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio signed the laws in 2014.

After the attack on NYPD officers in Times Square, the lawmakers want the policies reversed so migrants accused of crimes can be deported.

"And what's troubling the most perhaps is that NYPD's hands are tied," said Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R).

"A sanctuary city should not mean protecting criminals. So let's stop right away and let's change this," said City Council Member Bob Holden (D).

Currently, the law has migrants move through the legal system and, if convicted, serve a sentence before being deported.

Mayor Eric Adams said he's committed to the current laws.