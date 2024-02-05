Watch CBS News
Lawmakers want New York City to reverse laws blocking cooperation with ICE

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A bipartisan group of lawmakers from New York City is calling for laws that limit the city's cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to be reversed. 

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio signed the laws in 2014

After the attack on NYPD officers in Times Square, the lawmakers want the policies reversed so migrants accused of crimes can be deported. 

"And what's troubling the most perhaps is that NYPD's hands are tied," said Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R). 

"A sanctuary city should not mean protecting criminals. So let's stop right away and let's change this," said City Council Member Bob Holden (D). 

Currently, the law has migrants move through the legal system and, if convicted, serve a sentence before being deported. 

Mayor Eric Adams said he's committed to the current laws. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 5, 2024 / 12:41 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

