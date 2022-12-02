Watch CBS News
Ibrahim Khan, chief of staff to Attorney General Letitia James, resigns amid sexual harassment allegations

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The chief of staff to Attorney General Letitia James has resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment.

Sources familiar with the case tell CBS2 that allegations made against Ibrahim Khan prompted the attorney general to hire an outside law firm to investigate the case.

None of the women involved are current employees, and the charges don't involve allegations of assault.

In a statement, a spokesperson said, "The Office of Attorney General has protocols in place to thoroughly investigate any allegation of misconduct. The office takes these matters with the utmost seriousness and this situation is no different."

First published on December 2, 2022 / 5:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

