Fiery tractor trailer crash closes lanes on I-78 in Newark

Fiery tractor trailer crash closes lanes on I-78 in Newark

Fiery tractor trailer crash closes lanes on I-78 in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- Fire and smoke poured out of a tractor trailer after a crash in Newark on Saturday morning.

It happened on I-78 around 9:45 a.m.

Police shut down all express lanes to investigate, backing up traffic for miles.

The interstate has since been cleared and reopened.

It's unknown if there were any injuries.