Watch CBS News
Local News

I-95 roadwork in Westport, Connecticut continues this weekend

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

WESTPORT, Conn. -- Phase two of roadwork on I-95 in Connecticut starts Friday night and lasts until Monday morning.

Closures begin at 8 p.m. Friday and are scheduled to end at 6 a.m. Monday.

Two lanes of southbound I-95 traffic at Exit 17 in Westport will be diverted to the northbound lane.

The on-ramp to I-95 northbound at Exit 17, along with the Exit 17 off-ramps from I-95 both northbound and southbound will be closed to traffic all weekend.

Saugatuck Avenue (Route 33) will also be closed to motorists and pedestrians between the on- and off-ramps at this location.

The on-ramp to I-95 southbound at Exit 17 will remain open.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

The work is being done to slide a new southbound bridge into place over Saugatuck Avenue.

For more information, click here.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 3, 2023 / 4:37 PM EDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.