I-95 roadwork in Westport, Connecticut continues this weekend

WESTPORT, Conn. -- Phase two of roadwork on I-95 in Connecticut starts Friday night and lasts until Monday morning.

Closures begin at 8 p.m. Friday and are scheduled to end at 6 a.m. Monday.

Two lanes of southbound I-95 traffic at Exit 17 in Westport will be diverted to the northbound lane.

The on-ramp to I-95 northbound at Exit 17, along with the Exit 17 off-ramps from I-95 both northbound and southbound will be closed to traffic all weekend.

Saugatuck Avenue (Route 33) will also be closed to motorists and pedestrians between the on- and off-ramps at this location.

The on-ramp to I-95 southbound at Exit 17 will remain open.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

The work is being done to slide a new southbound bridge into place over Saugatuck Avenue.

