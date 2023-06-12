I-95 collapse in Philadelphia: What we know about the tanker truck driver

I-95 collapse in Philadelphia: Family identifies driver killed I-95 collapse in Philadelphia: Family identifies driver killed 00:33

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Steel and concrete rubble are most of what remains after a tanker truck caught fire Sunday underneath an Interstate 95 overpass, compromising the structure and causing the northbound lanes of the interstate to collapse. The tanker truck was said to be holding thousands of gallons of gasoline.

It is believed that only one vehicle, a gas tanker truck, was caught under the hundreds of tons of rubble that came down after the truck crashed and exploded beneath I-95, sources say, adding that the tanker truck's GPS stopped moving at the time of the explosion.

Although authorities still haven't identified the driver of the tanker truck, police sources tell CBS News Philadelphia, human remains were recovered Monday morning.

Investigators are still working to find the cause of the fire.

Chopper 3 was over the scene Monday, where you could see the charred remains of the I-95 overpass that collapsed.

Authorities said it happened after a tanker truck caught fire under it around 6:45 a.m., but there are still so many questions.

Sources told CBS News Philadephia that a gas station, which has not publicly been identified yet, called state police to say their gas delivery never made it. They also said that a trucking company also called state police to inquire about the whereabouts of the driver and truck, and are having difficulties in contacting next of kin.

Later Monday morning, police asked news crews to not livestream helicopters overhead while investigators sifted through the wreckage in search of human remains.

Conditions within the wreckage and rubble indicate an intense gasoline-fueled fire incinerated much of the truck, making the recovery extremely difficult, sources said.

On the ground, news crews are only allowed to get so close to the scene.

More than 30 hours after the fire and roadway collapse, officials still have not released the name of the company that owns the tanker truck, and we still don't know the driver's name.

PennDOT secretary and the federal highway administrator both arrived at the scene Monday, amid the recovery operation. The National Transportation Safety Board is also expected to arrive at the scene at some point Monday, as well.

