Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit I-95 collapse site

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will come to Philadelphia on Tuesday to visit the site of the I-95 collapse. Construction crews are at the site, clearing the damaged portion of the highway.

Crews are making progress removing the debris from the northbound lanes where the collapse happened, and they've also started demolishing the southbound side as well. Both sides of the highway will have to be removed before they can be rebuilt.

Demolition work on the collapsed portion of I-95 continued Tuesday where an excavator was pulling apart the southbound side. CBS News Philadelphia

On Monday, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed a disaster declaration, which will free up federal money and make the reconstruction of I-95 a priority.

State leaders joined a congressional delegation on a tour of the damage Monday afternoon.

"This is a critical roadway, not just for Northeast Philadelphia, not just for the Philadelphia region," Rep. Brendan Boyle said, "but for the entire mid-Atlantic."

Boyle and Sen. Bob Casey both say they've spoken with President Joe Biden about the collapse and the urgent need for federal funding.

"I know that I and Sen. [John] Fetterman and our entire congressional delegation will be focused on getting those dollars that are needed to make sure that I95 is rebuilt," Casey said.

The Federal Highway Administration has also been involved in the aftermath of the collapse. The FHWA's focus is redirecting tractor-trailers transporting goods and food while trying to ward off economic issues along the way.

"It's a vital freight issue," FHWA administrator Shailen Bhatt said, "and supply chain is something we've been very focused on. There's 160,000 vehicles that are using that; 8% is trucks."