Why did I-95 collapse in Philadelphia? Drexel University engineer explains possibilities

Drexel University professor explains how I-95 collapse in Philadelphia could have happened

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Drexel University engineer and professor believes extreme heat was the main reason behind the Interstate-95 bridge collapse Sunday morning in Northeast Philadelphia.

Amir Farnam joined CBS News Philadelphia on Monday morning as engineers are studying the damage caused to the highway in the hopes of finding ways to prevent such collapse in the future.

Farnam said it appears I-95 is made of steel girders and concrete slabs. He says steel girders are normally susceptible to fire hazards and heat.

"In this case, you do have a fire under the bridge, it could create extreme heat," Farnam said, "and that extreme heat could decrease the strength of the steel and that I believe is the main reason behind this collapse."

Under normal circumstances, Farnam says building a bridge "takes a few years," but since I-95 is a high-traffic highway, more resources could expedite the process.

"I think that with good resources, we may be able to get it done in a few months," Farnam said. "I hope that it can be done in a few months, but again, this is a very complex structure. I'm hoping that we could allocate enough resources for this incident."

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said Sunday that he plans to issue a disaster declaration and use federal funding to repair I-95.

Shapiro said the commonwealth expects it to "take some number of months"

"We expect it to take that time," Shapiro said Sunday, "and we will have that specific time set forth once the engineers and PennDOT have completed their review."