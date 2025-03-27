I-195 closed in Wall Township, N.J. after school bus crash

I-195 is closed in the eastbound direction in Wall Township, New Jersey following a school bus crash.

The eastbound lanes are all shut down at Exit 35 near Atlantic Avenue, and at least one westbound lane is also closed.

Chopper 2 is over the scene, where the school bus appears to be turned onto its side on the shoulder of the road. It also appears a white van was involved in the crash.

Wall Township, N.J. overturned school bus #Breaking: Chopper 2 is over the scene of a school bus crash that has the eastbound lanes of I-195 closed in Wall Township, N.J. Watch more live now on CBS News New York: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live/ Posted by CBS New York on Thursday, March 27, 2025

Heavy delays have started to form, and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

So far, there's no word on what caused the crash or the extent of any injuries.

Check back soon for the latest updates on this developing story.