Suspect in custody after Queens man shot dead in apparent love triangle, sources say

By
Doug Williams
Doug Williams
Doug Williams has been reporting and anchoring in the Tri-State Area since 2013.
A suspect is in custody after a man was shot dead in College Point, Queens. 

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday on 119th Street and 29th Avenue. 

Police said they responded to a 911 call at a home near Flushing Bay and found a 50-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and stomach. The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but later died. 

Police sources say the victim's family hasn't been notified as of yet, meaning his identity so far has not be released. Police sources say the shooting appears to be a marital dispute - the suspected shooter was the husband of a woman who was dating the victim. 

The suspect surrendered to police. No charges have been filed as of yet. 

