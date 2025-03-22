Watch CBS News
Video shows man, pregnant wife being robbed at gunpoint in the Bronx

A man and his pregnant wife were robbed at gunpoint as they entered their Bronx apartment building earlier this month, and it was all caught on camera.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. on March 12.

Surveillance video captures gunpoint robbery in Bronx building

Surveillance video shows the husband, who does not want to be identified, and his wife, who is five-and-a-half months pregnant, walking up to their porch and opening the front door. Then, a man in a face mask and a hoodie runs up behind them and forces them into the building.

"It's the most scariest thing I've ever been through," the husband said.

Video inside the front hallway shows the suspect pointing a gun at the wife, then putting it to the man's head.

The husband says the suspect demanded their jewelry.

"He had the gun to my head, and he was trying to take my chain off," he said. "Right then and there, every time I felt the gun hit my head, I felt like it could accidentally go off."

The husband says after pistol-whipping him, the gunman took off in a dark-colored getaway car that was waiting outside.

The suspect got away with jewelry and a cellphone. All of the stolen items are worth about $147,000, police say.

"I'm just happy that we're OK, that we got out of it with our lives," the husband said.  

Robbery victim offers reward for stolen chain

The couple is still shaken up by the incident over a week later.

"I'm still being aware of my surroundings," the husband said.

The family has been living in the building for less than a year and is now thinking about moving.

The husband says all of the stolen items are replaceable, except for one – a chain given to him by his late father.

He is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of the stolen chain.

