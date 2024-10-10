Brooklyn woman in Florida describes Hurricane Milton's wrath and the kindness of local residents

Community compassion on full display following Milton's wrath in parts of Florida

Community compassion on full display following Milton's wrath in parts of Florida

Community compassion on full display following Milton's wrath in parts of Florida

NEW YORK -- Many New Yorkers visiting Florida were forced to weather the storm after flight cancellations and fears of leaving loved ones alone during Hurricane Milton.

CBS News New York spoke with one family that was just miles away from the eye of the storm on Wednesday night.

"It was hard to go to sleep last night"

The aftermath of powerful storm revealed downed trees and power lines, damaged homes and impassable streets.

"We were pretty shaken up. It was hard to go to sleep last night," said Ajua Ampadu, of Brooklyn. "It was like someone was dragging furniture along the roof. That's what it sounded like all night long."

Ampadu was spending time with her mother, Brenda, in Temple Terrace, just 10 miles from Tampa, when Milton made landfall with sustained winds of 120 mph. She shared photos and videos of the damage in her neighborhood.

"There were several trees that have fallen against the house and on the back side of the roof," Ampadu said. "Our patio screen got punctured and damaged a lot."

Community compassion was on full display

They lost power like thousands of others in the region. Flights back were scarce on Thursday. With barely a cellphone signal, Ampadu told CBS News New York she was happy she was able to weather the storm with her mom, and come out of it with a roof still over their heads.

"Quite the timing, but I was happy I was able to be here with her," Ampadu said.

Amid all of the destruction, she says community compassion is on full display, with neighbors helping neighbors.

"They saw the debris, tree that fell in-house, immediately wanted to check in make sure we were OK. So very fortunate. They offered food and water," Ampadu said.