Hurricane Milton is causing flight cancellations. Here's how Florida airports are impacted by the storm.

Hurricane Milton is already causing flight cancellations and airport closures in Florida days ahead of its expected landfall.

The hurricane is churning in the Gulf of Mexico on a path toward Florida's Gulf coast. Forecast maps show Milton could make landfall in the middle of the week in or near the Tampa Bay area.

Hurricane Milton flight cancellations

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, which serves the Tampa Bay area, announced on Monday that all of its flights are canceled for Wednesday and Thursday.

"The airport is in a mandatory evacuation zone and is not a public shelter," it said. "Prepare and stay safe."

Other flight cancellations and delays are expected across Florida as the storm approaches and hits the state. Milton is forecast to remain a hurricane as it moves across central Florida and into the Atlantic Ocean, according to forecasters.

Which Florida airports are open and closed?

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) said it will close on Tuesday after the last flight leaves.

Tampa International Airport (TPA) said it will suspend operations at 9 a.m. Tuesday and asked travelers to check with their airline for flight information.

Miami International Airport (MIA) said on Monday that it was open and monitoring Hurricane Milton. It encouraged travelers to confirm their flight status with their airline.



Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) said on Monday that it remained open and was monitoring the storm for inclement weather that was likely to impact the region.



Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) said it was open and operational Monday. "We will announce any change in operations on social media and on our website at pbia.org," it said.

Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) said it was open and operational as of Monday morning.

Orlando International Airport (MCO) said it was open late Sunday and monitoring Milton's status.