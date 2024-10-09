As Hurricane Milton hits Florida, how New Yorkers can help loved ones in harm's way

Long Island volunteers already preparing to help Florida before Hurricane Milton makes landfall

NEW YORK -- Hurricane Milton is forecast to make landfall in Florida late Wednesday into Thursday, with catastrophic winds, storm surge and flash flooding.

Evacuation orders are in place for more than a dozen counties along the state's central west coast, where this is expected to be a historic and destructive storm.

Several airports have suspended operations, and Disney World and other businesses also closed.

Meanwhile, countless people in the Tri-State Area are worried about their loved ones either in or fleeing the storm's path.

Volunteers organizing supplies on Long Island

Humanitarian relief efforts are underway on Long Island, where the Lions Club of the Massapequa's are organizing thousands of items that are being dropped off day and night.

"It's very emotional. I've been doing hurricanes since Sandy," volunteer Susan Piccolo said. "It became my passion."

The auto shop Jibaritos Bay Shore is also collecting and sorting items to be shipped.

"You've got to help somebody. Thanks to my community, thanks to my team, they always support," said volunteer Jose Diaz.

In both Nassau and Suffolk counties, flashlights, batteries, first aid kits, blankets, non-perishable food, monetary donations and gift cards have been coming in from local families and businesses. Volunteers are coordinating with boots on the ground to deliver the supplies.

How to help donate or volunteer

When disaster strikes, people often turn to the Red Cross, Salvation Army or United Way to send money and supplies or even volunteer.

The National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, NVOAD, also vets dozens of organizations on its online registry here.

NVOAD says cash donations are best, and urges against sending unsolicited donations.

"In the early stages of the response phase, most organizations are unable to accommodate any material goods. Unsolicited donations create a challenge of storage and sorting when focus is needed on response and recovery," its website reads.

The group also says volunteers should wait until it is safe to travel, and for the needs on the ground to be identified.

"Be patient. Recovery lasts a lot longer than the media attention," the website says. "There will be volunteer needs for many months, often years, after the disaster -- especially when the community enters the long-term recovery period."

How to contact loved ones

In some cases, the Red Cross offers reunification services to help track down missing loved ones.

For other cases that don't qualify for those services, the organization recommends the following tips:

Try calling during off-peak hours for the best chance of getting through

Send a text message, which may go through even when calls don't

Try sending an email

Send a letter in case their mail is being forwarded to a new location

Check their social media pages to see if they posted about their status

Call people they know or places they frequent, like neighbors, employers, schools, places of worship, or senior centers

If you have been impacted by the storm, visit FEMA's website for more emergency relief efforts. FEMA also has tips on how to save family treasures, like books, photographs and documents.