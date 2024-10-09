Watch Live: Biden gives update on Hurricane Milton as storm barrels toward Florida

Washington — President Biden will give an update Wednesday evening about Hurricane Milton ahead of its expected landfall in Florida as he has urged Floridians who are in the storm's path to evacuate, calling it "a matter of life and death."

"It's looking like the storm of the century," Mr. Biden said Wednesday afternoon ahead of a briefing on the hurricane. "I know it's really tough leaving behind your home, your belongings, everything you own. But I urge everyone in Hurricane Milton's path to follow all safety instructions as we head into the next 24 hours."

Mr. Biden postponed his trip to Germany and Angola this week so he could oversee the federal government's response to the hurricane, which is barreling toward Florida's west coast as a Category 3 storm. Mr. Biden was scheduled to depart for Germany on Thursday, then travel to Angola in southern Africa. The trip would have marked the first time Mr. Biden visited Africa as president.

Officials who briefed the president and Vice President Kamala Harris on hurricane preparations said conditions will rapidly deteriorate over the next few hours. They warned of a storm surge 10 to 15 feet above ground level that extends from the Tampa Bay region south to the Fort Myers and Naples area. A larger area is at risk of devastating wind impacts, widespread power outages and structural damage, they said.

Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Deanna Criswell, who is traveling to Florida on Wednesday night, gave assurances that the agency is prepared to support every state affected by the storms. She also warned that it may be too late for some to safely evacuate.

"Some of you may still be able to safely evacuate others, it may be too late," Criswell said during the White House press briefing. "Again, I need you to listen to your local officials, they will know exactly what you are still able to do."

Mr. Biden said he had approved emergency declarations in Florida and has offered state and local officials "everything they need." He also gave them his personal phone number to contact him if issues arise, he said.

"We have made available an unprecedented number of assets to deal with this crisis," the president said. "We're going to continue to do so until the job is done."

"This is going to be a catastrophic storm. It is going to be a potentially deadly storm. Please listen to your local officials as they will be giving you the best information about what you need to do, where you are located,"

The president also condemned those who have spread misinformation about the government's rescue and recovery operations, saying it is "harmful to those who need help the most."

"Former President Trump has led the onslaught of lies," Mr. Biden said.

Claims that people's property is being confiscated, that funds for the crisis are being diverted to undocumented migrants and that hurricane victims will only be offered $750 in assistance are "simply not true," Mr. Biden said.

"It's beyond ridiculous. It's got to stop," he said. "Moments like this, there are no red or blue states, there's one United States of America, where neighbors are helping neighbors, volunteers and first responders are risking everything, including their own lives, to help their fellow Americans. State, local and federal officials are standing side by side."