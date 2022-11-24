Watch CBS News
6 hurt, including 4 firefighters, in Bronx fire

By Ali Bauman

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Six people, including four firefighters, were hurt in a fire in the Bronx on Wednesday.

The fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. in a two-story building on Manida Street near Lafayette Avenue in Hunts Point.

After 15 minutes, it escalated to two alarms, and people scrambled to escape the flames.

Good Samaritan Gilbert Valle told CBS2's Ali Bauman he caught a little girl, her sister and mother, who all jumped from a window.

"We started running up the block. We see the fire intense, and I see a little girl coming out the window. I said, 'Jump.' I went, I climbed up on the fence and I told her to jump on me. I grabbed her, brought her down. Then the sister came over. I grabbed her. She was a little heavy, but I brought her down. The mother was, she fell, but she didn't get hurt. But she's alright," Valle said.

Two civilians and four firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The fire was under control by 6 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

First published on November 23, 2022 / 7:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

