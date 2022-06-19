Man arrested after human remains found in plastic bag at home in Queens

NEW YORK -- Police took a man into custody after human remains were found in a plastic bag at a home in Queens.

Officers responded to a 911 call about possible human remains found at a home on 138th Avenue at around 3 p.m. Saturday.

The homeowner discovered the bag of remains while cleaning the basement, according to police.

Police arrested a 30-year-old man after the medical examiner determined the remains were human.

The identity of the deceased was not immediately known, police said.

The case is under investigation.