Watch CBS News
Crime

Man arrested after human remains found in plastic bag at home in Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- Police took a man into custody after human remains were found in a plastic bag at a home in Queens

Officers responded to a 911 call about possible human remains found at a home on 138th Avenue at around 3 p.m. Saturday. 

The homeowner discovered the bag of remains while cleaning the basement, according to police. 

Police arrested a 30-year-old man after the medical examiner determined the remains were human. 

The identity of the deceased was not immediately known, police said. 

The case is under investigation.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 19, 2022 / 3:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.