Man arrested after human remains found in plastic bag at home in Queens
NEW YORK -- Police took a man into custody after human remains were found in a plastic bag at a home in Queens.
Officers responded to a 911 call about possible human remains found at a home on 138th Avenue at around 3 p.m. Saturday.
The homeowner discovered the bag of remains while cleaning the basement, according to police.
Police arrested a 30-year-old man after the medical examiner determined the remains were human.
The identity of the deceased was not immediately known, police said.
The case is under investigation.
