At least 10 hurt when yacht strikes dock in Hudson River, FDNY says

Several people were hurt when a yacht struck a dock in the Hudson River on Saturday, the New York City Fire Department says.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. in the water near the Henry Hudson Parkway and West 125th Street.

According to the FDNY, about 400 people were on board the vessel when it hit a dock. Marine units then escorted the yacht to a dock at West 125th Street, where passengers were unloaded.

The FDNY says at least ten civilians suffered minor injuries and were taken to local hospitals to be treated.

Police confirm there was a water rescue, but they did not provide further details.

It is unknown at this time what caused the yacht to hit the dock.

The investigation is ongoing.

This crash comes one month after a Mexican navy training ship struck the Brooklyn Bridge, killing two sailors and injuring 19 others. That incident remains under investigation.