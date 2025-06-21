Watch CBS News
Local News

At least 10 hurt when yacht strikes dock in Hudson River, FDNY says

By
Katie Houlis
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Katie Houlis is a digital producer with the CBS New York web team.
Read Full Bio
Katie Houlis

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

Several people were hurt when a yacht struck a dock in the Hudson River on Saturday, the New York City Fire Department says.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. in the water near the Henry Hudson Parkway and West 125th Street.

According to the FDNY, about 400 people were on board the vessel when it hit a dock. Marine units then escorted the yacht to a dock at West 125th Street, where passengers were unloaded.

The FDNY says at least ten civilians suffered minor injuries and were taken to local hospitals to be treated.

Police confirm there was a water rescue, but they did not provide further details.

It is unknown at this time what caused the yacht to hit the dock.

The investigation is ongoing.

This crash comes one month after a Mexican navy training ship struck the Brooklyn Bridge, killing two sailors and injuring 19 others. That incident remains under investigation.

Katie Houlis

Katie Houlis is a digital producer with the CBS New York web team.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.