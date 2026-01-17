Snow returns to NYC area Sunday. Here's how much snow to expect and when.

Moderate to heavy snow is expected in New York City and across the Tri-State Area on Sunday.

That's why the CBS News New York Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day.

Winter Weather Advisories are in place from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday for most of our counties, except Sullivan, Ulster, Dutchess, Orange, Ocean, Warren, Sussex and western Passaic.

What to know about Sunday's snow storm in NYC

Snow moves back into the region towards dawn. Initially, it was not looking like much would fall, as forecast models had the coastal storm anticipated to develop offshore too far south to deliver much accumulation. Those models have since shifted the track of the coastal storm farther north, increasing the likelihood that all cities and towns within the New York City area will see at least some measurable snow.

An all-day snow event is likely. Although the impending storm is not forecasted to be a major one, it will cause some travel delays, and lead to dangerous road conditions.

The NYC Department of Sanitation issued a "Snow Alert" for Sunday and NYC Emergency Management said it issued a travel advisory and activated its winter weather emergency plan, with 1-3 inches of snow expected citywide and slightly higher totals possible in Brooklyn and Queens.

Timeline of Sunday's snow storm in NYC

5-10 a.m.: As a wave of low pressure develops off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline, snow moves into our region. It will mainly be of the light variety during this timeframe. Coastal areas will likely see just plain rain to start.

10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Snow becomes more moderate. Still some mixing at the coast.

2-9 p.m.: Prime time of the storm. As colder starts to filter in, the freezing line shifts offshore, changing all precipitation types to snow. The snow will become heavy at times. Snowfall rates may reach 1 inch per hour during the heavy bursts. Temperatures will hover in the lower 30s.

9-11 p.m.: The storm starts winding down. Precipitation ends from west to east. A general 2–5-inch snowfall is anticipated for a good portion of the area, with lower amounts far northwest and southeast of the city. This may be one of those unusual cases when the city has the highest amount of snow.

How much snow to expect Sunday in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

NYC: 2-5 inches

Long Island: 2-5 inches for the North Shore and western portions of the island. 1-3 inches for the South Shore and the eastern half of the island

Central Jersey and Jersey Shore: 2-5 inches inland. 1-3 inches along the coastline

Northern New Jersey, Lower Hudson Valley, and Connecticut: 2-5 inches

Upper Hudson Valley and far Northwestern New Jersey: 1-3 inches

