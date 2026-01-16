Watch CBS News
Snow coming to NYC area as 2 systems enter region this weekend. Here's the First Alert Forecast.

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

Get ready for more winter weather in the New York City area because we're tracking two chances for accumulating snow this weekend. 

A quick coating is possible overnight Friday as the first system approaches New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. 

Weekend snow forecast

Two separate systems could result in accumulating snow on Saturday and Sunday. 

The first system on Saturday looks fairly manageable with light to moderate snow, generally a trace to 3 inches, depending on where you are.

Highs will be in the upper 30s Saturday, so roads may get slick, but some mixing or melting is possible. 

Sunday's system is a bit trickier as we're watching a coastal storm developing off shore.

Right now, it looks close enough to potentially throw more snow back toward the region — especially south and east of NYC, where totals could creep up if the storm wobbles closer. 

Highs stay in the 30s, keeping things cold enough for wintry weather. 

Frigid Friday

Friday got off to a frigid start with wind chills feeling more like 0-10 degrees — so extra layers are definitely your friend today!

The good news is the sunshine sticks around through the afternoon.

The not-so-good news is it stays cold and breezy, with wind chills in the 20s. 

As we head into tonight, keep an eye out for snow showers, especially north and west of the city. 

First Alert Weather maps

