Arctic blast headed for NYC on cold, breezy MLK Day in Tri-State Area

The weekend of snow in the New York City area finally wrapped up overnight, but don't let it fool you. Temperatures are about to plummet across the Tri-State Area.

Monday morning starts off cold, with wind chills in the 20s and even the teens. Sidewalks and untreated roads may be icy, so take it slow.

By the afternoon, we'll have a mix of sun and clouds overhead, but the breeze keeps it feeling like the 20s.

Tonight, temperatures tumble fast. It'll be frigid and blustery, with wind chills landing between -5 and 5 degrees. If you're heading out, bundle up like you mean it.

CBS News New York

Tuesday doesn't offer much relief. The morning brings more biting cold and breezy conditions, again feeling like -5 to 5. In the afternoon, sunshine will be in abundance, but the air stays very cold — wind chills hover near 10 degrees.

CBS News New York

By Wednesday, things start to turn around, but very slowly. The morning remains frigid, with wind chills from 0 to 10 degrees, but the afternoon reaches the mid‑30s under partly sunny skies.

That's not exactly warm, but after the last few days, it may feel like a small victory.

First Alert Weather maps