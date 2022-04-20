"How I Learned To Drive," starring Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse, opens on Broadway

"How I Learned To Drive" opens on Broadway

NEW YORK -- The critics are raving about a Broadway play that opened Tuesday night.

"How I Learned To Drive" stars Tony winner Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse in the roles they originated off-Broadway 25 years ago.

The play, written by Paula Vogel, won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1998.

Ruben Santiago-Hudson and Bryan Cranston were among those attending Tuesday night's opening.