Holocaust survivor speaks at Brooklyn middle school after controversy involving principal

A Holocaust survivor spoke at a Brooklyn middle school Thursday after a controversy involving the school's principal.

Middle School 447 Principal Arin Rusch previously declined a parent's request to invite Sami Steigmann to speak to students, saying she had concerns that his presentation was too political.

Her decision sparked controversy, and the Department of Education stepped in and extended an invitation to Steigmann.

Sami Steigmann speaks at M.S. 447

Inna Vernikov, the co-chair of the city's Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, joined students in the auditorium at the Brooklyn Heights school for Steigmann's presentation. She said watching him share his story of survival was "a powerful moment."

Steigmann told CBS News New York he was happy to get to speak to the students.

"This is a groundbreaking decision, and the Holocaust survivors will not be denied," he said.

Steigmann said a number of students approached him afterwards.

"They thanked me. They loved it," he said.

Steigmann and Vernikov thanked the district superintendent for inviting Steigmann, but Vernikov said the principal must be held accountable for her initial rejection of Steigmann as a speaker.

The principal's controversial decision

The controversy began in November when a parent emailed Rusch about bringing Steigmann in as a speaker.

Rusch responded, supporting the idea of having a Holocaust survivor speak to students, but she added, in part, "In looking at his website materials, I also don't think that Sami's presentation is right for our public school setting, given his messages around Israel and Palestine. I'd love to explore other possible speakers."

At a virtual PTA meeting in December, Rusch defended her decision, saying, "When I reviewed the speaker's website ... I found the slides to be political in nature."

She also cited a DOE policy that states, "School buildings are not public forums for purposes of community or political expression."

On Steigmann's website, there are two Q&A slides that have the Israeli flag as the backdrop, and there is a slide explaining Zionism. One bullet point reads, "No other state would accept Jews before Israel was created, during the time of the Holocaust and beyond."

Steigmann told CBS News New York in December that he had never spoken with Rusch about the possibility of speaking at her school.

"What I tell people that invite me, I said, look, I would like to say A, B, C, OK? Is it against your company's or your school's policy?" he said at the time.

Backlash from Jewish groups, parents

In December, The United Jewish Teachers organization emailed the district's superintendent to call for Rusch's removal, saying the group believes Rusch is not accepting responsibility for what it calls her "bias against Israel."

Some parents who spoke to CBS News New York have accused Rusch of being dismissive of concerns about antisemitism in the past.

One parent mentioned that a recent seventh grade art assignment referenced keffiyehs, a symbol of Palestinian pride, and a theater performance students attended back in 2022 included the line, "We must keeping pushing until Palestine is free, from the river to the sea."

"So why is something that is being taught as current events, which is also political, acceptable, but the story of a Holocaust survivor is not acceptable because it's too political?" the parent said.

Rusch has not responded to CBS News New York's previous requests for an interview.