Graphic Holocaust sketches found in New York couple's home on display in Manhattan University exhibit

Graphic sketches of the Holocaust are now part of a permanent exhibit at Manhattan University after a New York couple discovered them in their new home.

Helene Orce and her husband found over 20 sketches by artist Marcel Roux, a member of the French Resistance, preserved in a satchel inside a closet at their Westchester County home after moving in over 30 years ago.

The raw images depict what life was like during the Holocaust across three concentration camps.

"Over the years, we would show them to different people who came to the house. And a lot of people wouldn't finish looking at them," Orce said.

Manhattan University

The Orces were told to hold onto the sketches after asking the previous homeowner, Ruth Epstein, and her caretaker at the time about them.

The sketches have the words "To my dear friend, Captain Epstein," written on them in French. Roux sent them to Epstein's husband, Dr. William Epstein, a liberator during the Holocaust who later became a doctor in New York.

Roux had been imprisoned during the Holocaust, and was eventually freed. Now, his sketches are on display to the public in an exhibit fittingly called "Lost Stories of the Holocaust."

"What's specifically really unique about Roux, is how quickly he did this in such a short time," said Dr. Mehnaz Afridi, director of religious studies at Manhattan University.

Manhattan University

Afridi added, "I think it's more important that non-Jews learn this story, and that they understand that not only Jews were victims."

The university is expecting to receive another sketch by Roux in the near future.

"I had a woman contact me who also possesses a sketch because her father, who had a sketch from Marcel Roux when he was also in a field hospital," Afridi said.

Orce's husband, Ken, a retired lawyer, is now living with Alzheimer's. She wishes he could see the exhibit at his alma mater.

"I hope somewhere up there, he's getting the message," she said.