Man shoved onto subway tracks in Midtown after riding Holiday Nostalgia Train

NEW YORK — A joy-filled holiday tradition turned terrifying in an instant for one New York City man Sunday.

The 72-year-old was pushed onto the subway tracks after riding the Holiday Nostalgia Train.

"I was assaulted. I was terrified. I could have been killed," Robert said.

Robert asked we not share his last name or show his face but felt passionate about sharing his story in hopes it will ignite change.

"I love the city and I don't want it to be this way," he said.

Sunday, he stepped out to ride New York's Nostalgia Train.

"I became that 10-year-old boy that was on those cars with my family going to visit relatives," Robert said.

Bu when he stepped off at the 34th Street-Herald Square station and paused to capture the train leaving the station, the normally hyper alert New Yorker got caught in the moment and let his guard down. That's when a stranger came out of nowhere and shoved Robert onto the tracks.

Off-duty EMT helps man shoved onto subway tracks

"Even though I was still in a state of shock and terrified, I felt like there was something good happening," Robert said.

That good was strangers coming to his rescue.

"It was only by the grace of God that there was an off-duty FDNY EMT worker," Robert said. "She came to my aid."

The NYPD has released video of the suspect.

Robert is still in the hospital and says he has fractures to his foot, hand and left shoulder, and burst vertebrae. Surgery is scheduled for Wednesday – one week before Christmas.

"It's not gonna be what we planned, but I'll be with my family," Robert said. "I'll have a wonderful Christmas."

In part, perhaps, because Robert says something amazing happened in the wake of that terrifying moment on the tracks.

"Realizing and accepting all the love that's coming to me," Robert said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.