1930s-era subway cars will return to D & F lines in December for nostalgia holiday rides
NEW YORK -- Nostalgia rides on vintage subway trains will return this holiday season.
The New York Transit Museum's 1930s-era train cars will be back on the tracks next month.
They will run on the D and F lines Saturdays in December for the price of a regular ride.
The vintage cars date from 1932 and have a classic art deco style.
After more than 40 years in service, they're now preserved by the New York Transit Museum.
