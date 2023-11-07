Watch CBS News
1930s-era subway cars will return to D & F lines in December for nostalgia holiday rides

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Nostalgia rides on vintage subway trains will return this holiday season.

The New York Transit Museum's 1930s-era train cars will be back on the tracks next month.

They will run on the D and F lines Saturdays in December for the price of a regular ride.

The vintage cars date from 1932 and have a classic art deco style.

After more than 40 years in service, they're now preserved by the New York Transit Museum.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 7, 2023 / 4:56 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

