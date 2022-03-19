Gov. Hochul signs legislation adding 2 members to Opioid Settlement Board

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Saturday expanding New York's Opioid Settlement Board from 19 members to 21 members.

Hochul also appointed two women to the board, which is responsible for helping distribute settlement money from opioid manufacturers and distributors for prevention, treatment, and recovery programs.

Anne Constantino is the President and CEO of Horizon Health Services, a substance-use disorder, rehab, and mental health services provider in Buffalo.

Debra Pantin is a social worker and the President and CEO of Outreach Development Corporation, a Queens-based non-profit organization that provides drug and alcohol treatment.

At least $1.5 billion in settlement proceeds has been earmarked for New York.

That includes up to $1 billion from a settlement last July with drug distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and Amerisource Bergen, $230 million from Johnson & Johnson and $200 million from the Sackler family, owner of Oxycontin maker Purdue Pharma.

