Hochul, Adams break ground on affordable housing project in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams were in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx Wednesday morning for the groundbreaking of an affordable housing community. 

Phase one of the Star Hill project will create 326 apartments at 1600 Grand Avenue

"More than 200 of these homes are going to be for people who have been homeless, who have experienced some of life's challenges, or mental health challenges," Hochul said. 

"This is a mission of hope and opportunity and today we are fulfilling our obligations to do so," Adams said. 

Supportive communities will be available on site. Other amenities will include an urban farm, gym, community rooms, and 11,000 square feet of recreation space. 

First published on July 27, 2022 / 1:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

