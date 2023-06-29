Utility crews respond to multiple water main breaks in Hoboken
HOBOKEN, N.J. -- Utility crews in Hoboken responded to multiple water main breaks Wednesday.
The breaks happened on Grand Street from Seventh to Fifth streets and on Sixth Street from Clinton to Adams.
Police are towing cars to allow for the work and say car owners will not have to pay to get the vehicles back. Residents can call the police department's non-emergency line at (201) 420-2100 for more information.
Residents in the area may experience disruptions to their water service.
