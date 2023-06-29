Utility crews respond to multiple water main breaks in Hoboken

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- Utility crews in Hoboken responded to multiple water main breaks Wednesday.

The breaks happened on Grand Street from Seventh to Fifth streets and on Sixth Street from Clinton to Adams.

Residents in that vicinity may experience service interruptions while repairs are underway.@HobokenOEM @CityofHoboken pic.twitter.com/u4cxPu7aK5 — Veolia Water NJ (@VeoliaWaterNJ) June 29, 2023

Police are towing cars to allow for the work and say car owners will not have to pay to get the vehicles back. Residents can call the police department's non-emergency line at (201) 420-2100 for more information.

Residents in the area may experience disruptions to their water service.