Watch CBS News
Local News

Utility crews respond to multiple water main breaks in Hoboken

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- Utility crews in Hoboken responded to multiple water main breaks Wednesday.

The breaks happened on Grand Street from Seventh to Fifth streets and on Sixth Street from Clinton to Adams.

Police are towing cars to allow for the work and say car owners will not have to pay to get the vehicles back. Residents can call the police department's non-emergency line at (201) 420-2100 for more information.

Residents in the area may experience disruptions to their water service.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 28, 2023 / 9:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.