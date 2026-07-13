Robots take to the streets of Hoboken, N.J. to improve pedestrian accessibility

Don't be alarmed if you see robots roaming around Hoboken, New Jersey. They are part of an effort to improve accessibility for pedestrians across the city.

Hoboken officials announced residents will see Daxbot robots traveling along sidewalks starting Monday. They will be collecting engineering data to improve ADA accessibility. They will also assess curb ramps, push buttons, crosswalks and park pathways.

The robots are part of the Accessibility Action Plan, which is part of Hoboken's larger Vision Zero initiative.

"More welcoming for everyone"

The Vision Zero plan aims to eliminate all traffic deaths and injuries by 2030. Hoboken has gone nine consecutive years without a traffic death.

"Hoboken has become a national model for street safety because we've consistently invested in making our streets work better for everyone," said Mayor Emily Jabbour.

The city also launched a public survey to gather feedback from residents, business owners and others. It is open until July 23.

"By combining innovative technology like Daxbot with feedback from residents and guidance from accessibility advocates, we'll better understand where improvements are needed and develop a roadmap that makes Hoboken's streets, sidewalks, and public spaces safer and more welcoming for everyone," the mayor said.

What are Daxbots?

The robots resemble characters from the movie "WALL-E."

Hoboken residents will begin to see Daxbots on City sidewalks on July 13, which will be collecting engineering data to improve ADA accessibility. City of Hoboken

They travel at walking speed, using sensors to collect detailed engineering measurements. Sidewalk width, vertical changes and curb conditions are just some of the information they will gather.

They are equipped with precision lasers, GPS technology, and an inclinometer, according to the Daxbot website.

City officials said the bots will be supervised at all times and wear high-visibility vests. Pedestrians shouldn't have issues with them as they are relatively short and yield to people on sidewalks.

Residents who see a Daxbot are encouraged to take a selfie and tag the city on social media @CityofHoboken and Daxbot at @idigdax.

Officials remind people to not obstruct the robot as it works.