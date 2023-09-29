Hoboken drivers facing floodwaters for morning commute; Most southern routes shut down
HOBOKEN, N.J. -- New Jersey commuters are navigating around floodwaters this morning, as Ophelia's remnants bring heavy rain to the Tri-State Area.
Hoboken officials say southern routes in and out of the city are closed, except for Jersey Avenue.
Officials ask drivers to avoid unnecessary travel and obey barriers.
New York City is also seeing flooded streets and subways, and crews responded to a collapse in Brooklyn.
