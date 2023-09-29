Hoboken drivers facing floodwaters for morning commute; Most southern routes shut down

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- New Jersey commuters are navigating around floodwaters this morning, as Ophelia's remnants bring heavy rain to the Tri-State Area.

Hoboken officials say southern routes in and out of the city are closed, except for Jersey Avenue.

Avoid southern routes in and out of the City. Only Jersey Ave is currently open due to flooding. Use northern routes. Please limit non-essential travel. https://t.co/SKkzj6N9Q0 — Hoboken OEM (@HobokenOEM) September 29, 2023

Officials ask drivers to avoid unnecessary travel and obey barriers.

New York City is also seeing flooded streets and subways, and crews responded to a collapse in Brooklyn.

Stick with CBS New York for live team coverage of the storm and its aftermath.