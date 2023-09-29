Watch CBS News
Hoboken drivers facing floodwaters for morning commute; Most southern routes shut down

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- New Jersey commuters are navigating around floodwaters this morning, as Ophelia's remnants bring heavy rain to the Tri-State Area. 

Hoboken officials say southern routes in and out of the city are closed, except for Jersey Avenue. 

Officials ask drivers to avoid unnecessary travel and obey barriers. 

New York City is also seeing flooded streets and subways, and crews responded to a collapse in Brooklyn

Stick with CBS New York for live team coverage of the storm and its aftermath.

September 29, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

