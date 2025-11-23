1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Hempstead house party. Here's what we know.

The trash bin outside of a Hempstead home was overflowing Sunday with remnants of a party and a crime scene. Nassau County officials say three people were shot at the location on Willow Avenue on Saturday at around 11 p.m.

The latest on the investigation and the victims

Investigators say a 19-year-old woman died and two 20-year-old men were injured. Monroe University confirmed the 19-year-old victim as Amira McLeod, one of its students. Nassau Community College said the injured men are students and were later released from the hospital.

Monroe University said in a statement that it is devastated, calling McLeod a cherished member of its basketball team.

"We are in close contact with Amira's family, teammates, and roommates, offering our full support as they navigate this unimaginable loss," the school said.

Her bio on the school's website says she's a sophomore from Queens, and had dreams of owning a clothing and sneaker store.

Witness describes what happened

Makail Muhammad said he was at the party and described a tense situation.

"I was inside and I heard shots and everybody started running and everything. The police came quick," Muhammad said.

Muhammad said he has been staying at the house since the start of the semester at Nassau Community College, where he plays football. He added the two 20-year-olds who were shot are his teammates.

"I pray for her family and everything. She was only 19," Muhammad said. "Everything happened outside. Like, we didn't know anything was gonna happen."

Muhammad and neighbors said the house is an Airbnb usually rented out to college students. College-age people were seen going in and out of the house on Sunday. CBS News New York knocked on the door, but those inside were unwilling to comment.

Detectives are urging anyone with information to call the Nassau County CrimeStoppers tip line.