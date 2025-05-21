3 convicted in Hell's Kitchen drug, robbery scheme get max sentence as victims' families speak in court

Three men found guilty in a deadly drug and robbery scheme in Hell's Kitchen were sentenced Wednesday.

Family members of the two deceased victims were able to speak directly to their convicted killers.

Jayqwan Hamilton, Robert Demaio and Jacobi Barroso looked straight forward while the impact statements were read be the family and friends of John Umberger and Julio Ramirez, who were killed.

A jury found Hamilton, Demaio and Barroso guilty of murder, robbery and conspiracy back in February for a drug-induced robbery scheme at gay bars and clubs on Manhattan's West Side in 2021 and 2022.

Impact statements read in court

The loudest moment in the packed courtroom may been the only silent one.

"A moment of silence and 13 seconds to consider the video that was made while my son died and you did nothing to help," Umberger's mother Linda Clary said.

Clary was the last of five people to read an impact statement. The family of Ramirez asked that their statement not be recorded. Ramirez's parents said "we live with a pain that does not go away."

"You didn't have to kill him. You didn't have to rob him. If you needed money, you should have just asked him. He would have given it to you," Umberger's friend Neil Chatterjee said.

"I know nothing can bring John back. But I also know with absolute certainty what he would want: For the people who took his life to truly understand the enormity of what they've done," Umberger's father Alick Campbell said.

Hamilton, Barroso also spoke

Two of the three men convicted spoke Wednesday before sentencing.

"I'm sympathetic to the victims and their families. However, I disagree with the verdict," Hamilton said.

"My condolences goes out to the families, the victims' families," Barroso said.

Judge Felicia Mennin gave the maximum sentence to all three defendants. Hamilton and Demaio were sentenced to 40 years to life, Barroso got 20 years to life.

"I pity your lack of humanity or empathy for your fellow human beings. But pity will not translate to leniency in this case," Mennin said.

"I'm pleased that there's strong accountability for these defendants. But it will never bring back Julio Ramirez or John Umberger," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.

"There is no justice when someone dies 'cause you can't bring them back. But it is closure," Clary said.