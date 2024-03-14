Helicopter lands in N.J. high school baseball field

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. - A helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing Thursday at a high school in New Jersey.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. in a field at Middletown North High School on Tindall Road.

The helicopter is operated by Zip Aviation of Caldwell. There were no passengers on board.

The pilot told police the helicopter experienced an in-flight issue, and an indicator light came on.

CBS2

Police say the pilot spotted the empty baseball field and determined it was safe to make an emergency landing. No students or faculty were in the field or surrounding areas, police said.

"This incident is obviously an unusual one. Our school's faculty and staff acted swiftly to confirm that no students or other personnel were harmed. The incident had no impact on class scheduling, and we are not anticipating any interference with dismissal or after school activities. We are thankful that the pilot was not harmed," Middletown Twp. Public Schools Superintendent Jessica Alfone said.