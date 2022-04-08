Watch CBS News

Helen Benjamin, 70, missing on Long Island

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. - Police want the public to be on the lookout for a missing woman from Suffolk County, Long Island. 

Helen Benjamin, 70, was last seen Thursday evening on Lakeway Drive in West Babylon.

Investigators say she has Alzheimer's disease and may be in need of medical attention. 

It's believed she's driving a black 2004 Hyundai Elantra with New York plates HWV-1263. 

Police say she may be traveling to the Newburgh, Orange County area. 

Anyone with information is asked to call (631) 854-8177 or 911. 

First published on April 8, 2022 / 5:54 PM

