Flights to and from JFK disrupted due to London Heathrow Airport closure

A fire at an electrical substation near London's Heathrow Airport shuttered it, disrupting travel at one of the busiest airport in the world.

An estimated 200,000 travelers could be impacted by the closure worldwide, including many trying to fly into and out of New York City.

John F. Kennedy International Airport is Heathrow's busiest travel route, with some 146 flights to and from New York City a week, according to the FlightRadar24 live tracking website, with 21 flights per day Heathrow to JFK every day of the week except Sunday, when there are 20 scheduled. There had been 23 flights scheduled to fly from JFK to Heathrow Friday.

Travelers are urged to check with their carriers and the JFK website to see the status of their flights.

It's not immediately clear how quickly power would be restored to Heathrow and operations were to resume there, but officials said travelers in and out of Heathrow should expect "significant disruption over the coming days," forcing passengers to find alternate routes as flights are disrupted and diverted.

Authorities said it wasn't clear what caused the substation fire, but London's Metropolitan Police said there was "currently no indication of foul play."

Dozens of travelers at Boston's Logan Airport reported spending Thursday night on the runway or in the air.