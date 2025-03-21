Heathrow Airport closure forces Boston-to-London flights to return to Logan Airport

The news out of London that Heathrow Airport was closed Friday because of a fire and huge power outage had ripple effects all the way to Boston.

Several people left Logan Airport late Thursday night on flights to Heathrow, but they never arrived in London. Some were in the air for hours. Others were stuck on the runway. None of them were in England Friday morning.

Boston to London flights

Justin McLane was a passenger on a JetBlue flight from Boston to London.

"It was great, left on time, everything was good. I was sleeping, and the pilot came on and said that some of us may have noticed the plane was turning around, and not to be alarmed, but that London Heathrow was closed due to a fire," he said.

McLane said the jet didn't have enough fuel to get back to Boston so it had to make a stop in Canada first before returning to Logan Airport.

A Virgin Atlantic flight that left Logan for Heathrow was in the air for several hours before it was forced to return to Massachusetts.

"We went three hours over and three hours back, so the flight was the same amount of time. I just didn't end up where I wanted to be," said passenger Jim Hewitt, who was hoping to be rebooked, possibly through Amsterdam, Friday.

Kathy Houser of Arizona said she was heading to Athens, Greece and was connecting through Heathrow. But she spent the night in Boston, stuck on a plane for three hours.

"We were supposed to leave at 11, and they updated us all the time, saying that there was an issue at Heathrow, and it affected the runway lights and the power, and so they hoped that they could fix it and they would keep us updated," she told WBZ-TV early Friday morning.

"I don't know how many people were on that flight, but that's a lot of people going to one hotel and there's no public transportation at this hour."

"Unfortunately this has had a significant impact on our flying programme both into and out of Heathrow and all Virgin Atlantic arriving and departing flights are cancelled until 21:30 on 21 March, with the rest of today's schedule currently under review," Anna Catchpole, a spokesperson for Virgin Atlantic, said in a statement.

"We're incredibly sorry for the disruption this will cause and are working with our teams to ensure customers can complete their journeys as quickly as possible."

London Heathrow Airport

Flights into Boston are also being affected. A travel expert told WBZ it could take two to four days before everything is running on schedule again at London Heathrow.

That airport is the fifth busiest in the world, according to travel data provider OAG Aviation.