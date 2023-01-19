Watch CBS News
Hear it: Mysterious boom that rattled New Jersey

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

SUSSEX COUNTY, N.J. - A mysterious noise stunned New Jersey residents last week. 

Now we're hearing what it sounded like

A home surveillance camera from Sussex County captured the noise. 

Turns out, the sonic boom came from a military plane flying over the Atlantic Ocean. 

It was felt and heard on land because of the weather and atmospheric conditions at the time. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 18, 2023 / 7:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

