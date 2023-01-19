Hear it: Mysterious boom that rattled New Jersey
SUSSEX COUNTY, N.J. - A mysterious noise stunned New Jersey residents last week.
Now we're hearing what it sounded like.
A home surveillance camera from Sussex County captured the noise.
Turns out, the sonic boom came from a military plane flying over the Atlantic Ocean.
It was felt and heard on land because of the weather and atmospheric conditions at the time.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.